Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.78 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 431.25% and its consensus target price is $21.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 77% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.