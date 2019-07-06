Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.