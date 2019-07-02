Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.96 N/A -2.79 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 59.9%. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.