Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

This is a contrast between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.