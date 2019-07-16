Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.30% -19.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.