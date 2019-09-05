Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 353.86%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
