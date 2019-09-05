Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 353.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 3.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.