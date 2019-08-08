Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1157.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 221.20%. Competitively the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 166.14% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.