Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 9.35%. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
