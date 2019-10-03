Comparing of Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Key Energy Services Inc. has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Key Energy Services Inc. has 7.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Key Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 576,894,557.32% -154.90% -19.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Key Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 7.78M 1 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Key Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Key Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Energy Services Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Key Energy Services Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Key Energy Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

Key Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Key Energy Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.