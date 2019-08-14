Comparing of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and Its Competitors

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) is a company in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has 13.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. N/A 28 57.55 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.22 2.77

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 0.15%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.