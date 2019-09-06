Comparing of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.20 N/A 0.06 120.63 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.83 16.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a -0.46 beta which is 146.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 31.1% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 9.99% stronger performance while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.