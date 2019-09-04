Comparing of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) and Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

We will be comparing the differences between Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) and Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal Inc. 35 0.95 N/A 3.88 8.92 Proto Labs Inc. 106 5.29 N/A 2.81 37.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Proto Labs Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kennametal Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kennametal Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4% Proto Labs Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kennametal Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Proto Labs Inc.’s 1.53 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kennametal Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proto Labs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.7 respectively. Proto Labs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kennametal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kennametal Inc. and Proto Labs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal Inc. 3 1 2 2.33 Proto Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kennametal Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.47% and an $34.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kennametal Inc. and Proto Labs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.9%. Kennametal Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Proto Labs Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennametal Inc. -3.14% -4.55% -13.72% -9.36% -7.76% 3.91% Proto Labs Inc. -3.74% -8.35% -4.5% -15.15% -15.43% -7.7%

For the past year Kennametal Inc. had bullish trend while Proto Labs Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proto Labs Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.