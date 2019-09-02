Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of KemPharm Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.30% and its average target price is $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 75.6%. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.