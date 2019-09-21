Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.83% and an $1.05 consensus price target. Competitively Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $60.33, with potential upside of 52.46%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 37.9%. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.