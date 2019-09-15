Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Risk and Volatility
KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.
Liquidity
KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
KemPharm Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
KemPharm Inc. has a 18.64% upside potential and an average price target of $1.05. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 39.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
