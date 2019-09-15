Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KemPharm Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KemPharm Inc. has a 18.64% upside potential and an average price target of $1.05. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 39.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.