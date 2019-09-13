Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, and a 17.98% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.