Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of KemPharm Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
KemPharm Inc. has an average price target of $1.05, and a 17.98% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
KemPharm Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
