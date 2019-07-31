Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We will be comparing the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KemPharm Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.