Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means KemPharm Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KemPharm Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 111.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.