Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.10% -171.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting KemPharm Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$1.05 is the average price target of KemPharm Inc., with a potential upside of 45.89%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that KemPharm Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KemPharm Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while KemPharm Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. KemPharm Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

KemPharm Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors KemPharm Inc.’s competitors beat KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.