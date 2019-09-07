Comparing of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1150.54 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KemPharm Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given KemPharm Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.74% and an $1.05 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 162.03% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 0%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.