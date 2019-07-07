Comparing of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 80 1.42 N/A 4.96 17.44 Chubb Limited 138 2.09 N/A 8.37 17.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kemper Corporation and Chubb Limited. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kemper Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Kemper Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Chubb Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kemper Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chubb Limited has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kemper Corporation and Chubb Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Chubb Limited 2 2 2 2.33

The downside potential is -9.03% for Kemper Corporation with consensus target price of $82. Meanwhile, Chubb Limited’s consensus target price is $148.83, while its potential downside is -0.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Chubb Limited seems more appealing than Kemper Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kemper Corporation and Chubb Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 90.8%. Insiders held 0.4% of Kemper Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28% Chubb Limited 0.62% 3.39% 8.42% 9.53% 6.38% 11.22%

For the past year Kemper Corporation has stronger performance than Chubb Limited

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.