Comparing of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 83 1.03 N/A 4.96 17.75 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 59 1.05 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kemper Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kemper Corporation’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kemper Corporation and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 1.64% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Kemper Corporation shares and 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year Kemper Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.