Comparing of KEMET Corporation (KEM) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Since KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation 18 0.71 N/A 3.50 5.75 Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 181.78 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KEMET Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7% Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1%

Volatility & Risk

KEMET Corporation has a 2.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Nam Tai Property Inc. on the other hand, has 0.06 beta which makes it 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KEMET Corporation is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nam Tai Property Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. KEMET Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KEMET Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KEMET Corporation’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 69.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KEMET Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 20%. 1.7% are KEMET Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 25.5% are Nam Tai Property Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71% Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.56% 6.33% 8.48% 22.16% 1.9% 23.85%

For the past year KEMET Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Summary

KEMET Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nam Tai Property Inc.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.