Comparing of KEMET Corporation (KEM) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Electronics company, KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KEMET Corporation has 82.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.7% of KEMET Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have KEMET Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.30% 16.70% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares KEMET Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET Corporation N/A 18 5.75 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

KEMET Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for KEMET Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

With consensus price target of $29, KEMET Corporation has a potential upside of 49.56%. The peers have a potential upside of 76.12%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that KEMET Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KEMET Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year KEMET Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

KEMET Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. KEMET Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KEMET Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

KEMET Corporation has a beta of 2.52 and its 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

KEMET Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KEMET Corporation’s competitors beat KEMET Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.