Comparing of Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.65% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kelly Services Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 2.70% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Kelly Services Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. N/A 23 62.85 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Kelly Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Kelly Services Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Kelly Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 64.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kelly Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. -1.52% 8.57% 0.37% 6.28% 13.72% 20.61% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kelly Services Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Kelly Services Inc.’s rivals have 1.83 and 1.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kelly Services Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kelly Services Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Kelly Services Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kelly Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kelly Services Inc.’s peers beat Kelly Services Inc.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.