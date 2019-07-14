Comparing of Kellogg Company (K) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

This is a contrast between Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 57 1.36 N/A 3.35 17.12 The J. M. Smucker Company 113 1.66 N/A 5.54 23.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kellogg Company and The J. M. Smucker Company. The J. M. Smucker Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kellogg Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kellogg Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The J. M. Smucker Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kellogg Company and The J. M. Smucker Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 7.9% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Kellogg Company is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Kellogg Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The J. M. Smucker Company are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The J. M. Smucker Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kellogg Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kellogg Company and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 2 2 2.40 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 2 2.29

The consensus target price of Kellogg Company is $60, with potential upside of 9.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of The J. M. Smucker Company is $114.57, which is potential 0.32% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kellogg Company appears more favorable than The J. M. Smucker Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Kellogg Company shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of The J. M. Smucker Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Kellogg Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The J. M. Smucker Company has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company 0.21% -1.68% 0.72% -11.75% -6.94% 0.63% The J. M. Smucker Company 2.31% 6.98% 22.92% 12.95% 14.27% 36.38%

For the past year Kellogg Company’s stock price has smaller growth than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

The J. M. Smucker Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Kellogg Company.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.