Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.27%
|0.95%
|1.94%
|5.9%
|0%
|3.78%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
