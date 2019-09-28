Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 264,807,302.23% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.