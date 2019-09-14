Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 3.2%. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
