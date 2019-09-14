Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.09% and 3.2%. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 4 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.