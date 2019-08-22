Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

Since KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KBL Merger Corp. IV. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.