Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than KBL Merger Corp. IV. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allegro Merger Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV on 5 of the 7 factors.