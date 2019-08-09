Comparing of KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than KBL Merger Corp. IV. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allegro Merger Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats KBL Merger Corp. IV on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.