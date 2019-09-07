Comparing of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 575.00 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.