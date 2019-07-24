Comparing of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 215.26% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 27.57% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.