Comparing of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.