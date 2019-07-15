Comparing of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.42 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 97% respectively. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.