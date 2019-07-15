Comparing of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 24.95 N/A -3.13 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 93.61 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.04 and its 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 59.88% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $13.43. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 129.98%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.