Comparing of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.11 N/A -3.44 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.68 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.78% and an $14.71 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 13.72%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.