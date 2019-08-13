Comparing of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.56 N/A -3.44 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 80.82 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $14.71, with potential upside of 68.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 21.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.