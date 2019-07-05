Comparing of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 19.24 N/A -3.13 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, with potential upside of 52.44%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 382.76%. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.