Comparing of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$16.2 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 69.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 3.1%. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.