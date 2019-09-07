Comparing of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 212.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 72.8%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.