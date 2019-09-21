Comparing of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0.2%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.