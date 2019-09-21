Comparing of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0.2%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.