Comparing of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 3.7%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Comparatively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.