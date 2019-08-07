Comparing of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.