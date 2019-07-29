Comparing of Kaman Corporation (KAMN) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

We are contrasting Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman Corporation 60 0.95 N/A 1.93 30.71 National Presto Industries Inc. 106 2.09 N/A 5.70 17.74

Table 1 highlights Kaman Corporation and National Presto Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Presto Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kaman Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kaman Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Presto Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) and National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7% National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Kaman Corporation’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. National Presto Industries Inc.’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaman Corporation are 2.4 and 1.4. Competitively, National Presto Industries Inc. has 7.3 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaman Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaman Corporation and National Presto Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 68.1% respectively. Kaman Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaman Corporation -3% -2.52% -2.7% 0.99% -15.22% 5.38% National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83%

For the past year Kaman Corporation has 5.38% stronger performance while National Presto Industries Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats Kaman Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.