Comparing of Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Both Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.73 N/A 0.64 8.80 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.85 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kamada Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kamada Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 166.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Kamada Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has 13.4% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Kamada Ltd.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.