Comparing of Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

This is a contrast between Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada Ltd. 6 1.85 N/A 0.64 8.80 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kamada Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kamada Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kamada Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kamada Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.39% and 0.72%. Insiders held roughly 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Kamada Ltd. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.