Comparing of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,266,842.80% -24.9% -19.1% Oragenics Inc. 8,937,125,748.50% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. In other hand, Oragenics Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 167.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 23.9%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.