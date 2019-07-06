Comparing of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.25. Mesoblast Limited’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.77% and an $35 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 2.7%. 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.