Comparing of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.87 N/A -1.41 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.14 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 112.77% at a $33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 76.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.